1 / 6 Hindalco Industries | The stock was the top gainer on Nifty50 and ended 5.58 percent higher. Rival Alcoa Corporation temporarily shutting down aluminium production at its plant, is a positive for Hindalco which is likely to have pushed the stock higher today, according to market experts.



2 / 6 Titan Company | The stock closed 3.29 percent higher and was the second-biggest gainer on Nifty50. Technical analysts expect the stock to rally further.



3 / 6 Century Textiles and Industries | The stock settled 4.52 percent higher after Antique Broking initiated coverage on the company's stock with a 'buy' rating.



4 / 6 CMS Info Systems | CMS Info Systems shares made a lackluster debut in the secondary market today. Shares of Mumbai-based CMS Info Systems, a cash management and automation solutions provider, listed at Rs 218.5 which is 1.2 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 216 on BSE. On NSE, the stock listed at a premium of 1.9 percent.



5 / 6 IDFC | Shares of IDFC Ltd ended 13.46 percent higher after the Board of Directors of IDFC FIRST Bank gave in‐principle approval for the merger of IDFC Ltd and IDFC Financial Holding Company Ltd with IDFC FIRST Bank. Shares of IDFC FIRST Bank also settled percent higher.