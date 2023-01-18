homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks News

ICICI Lombard, Bank of India, Vodafone Idea: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

ICICI Lombard, Bank of India, Vodafone Idea: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

1 Min(s) Read

By Sangam Singh  Jan 18, 2023 8:37:04 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of ICICI Lombard with a target price of Rs 1,495 on its shares while Jefferies has an 'buy' call on the shares of ICICI Lombard with a target price of Rs 1,620 on its shares.

Image count1 / 4

ICICI Lombard | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of ICICI Lombard with a target price of Rs 1,495 on its shares. The brokerage says that underwriting loss and investment income were lower than that.

Image count2 / 4

ICICI Lombard | Jefferies has an 'buy' call on the shares of ICICI Lombard with a target price of Rs 1,620 on its shares. The brokerage says that stake sale of the company is an overhang.

Image count3 / 4

Bank of India | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Bank of India with a target price of Rs 125 on its shares. The brokerage says Q3 saw one-off interest income on IT refund.

Image count4 / 4

Vodafone Idea | CLSA has an 'sell' call on the shares of Vodafone Idea with a with a target price of Rs 6 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's market share loss is set to widen from 2 percent in 2022.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Davos 2023: UN Women to address climate-gender link, male allyship, lots more

Next Article

WEF Davos 2023: How to follow, what to expect and all you need to know

arrow down