ICICI Lombard, Bank of India, Vodafone Idea: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

ICICI Lombard | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of ICICI Lombard with a target price of Rs 1,495 on its shares. The brokerage says that underwriting loss and investment income were lower than that.

ICICI Lombard | Jefferies has an 'buy' call on the shares of ICICI Lombard with a target price of Rs 1,620 on its shares. The brokerage says that stake sale of the company is an overhang.

Bank of India | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Bank of India with a target price of Rs 125 on its shares. The brokerage says Q3 saw one-off interest income on IT refund.

Vodafone Idea | CLSA has an 'sell' call on the shares of Vodafone Idea with a with a target price of Rs 6 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's market share loss is set to widen from 2 percent in 2022.