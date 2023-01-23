ICICI Bank, SBI Life, UltraTech: Monday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY CLSA has an 'buy' call on the shares of ICICI Bank with a target price of Rs 1,175 on its shares while Morgan Stanley has an 'equal weight' call on the shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 2,215 on its shares.

ICICI Bank | CLSA has an 'buy' call on the shares of ICICI Bank with a target price of Rs 1,175 on its shares. The brokerage says that bank's management indicated they do not see growth challenges due to deposit accretion issues.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | Morgan Stanley has an 'equal weight' call on the shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 2,215 on its shares. The brokerage says that asset quality, loan growth and margin of the bank continue to surprise.

SBI Life | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of SBI Life with a target price of Rs 1,700 on its shares. The brokerage says that solid fundamentals continue with well-rounded delivery of top-line growth.

UltraTech | CLSA has an 'outperform' call on the shares of UltraTech with a target price of Rs 7,800 on its shares. The brokerage says believe that results were largely mixed.