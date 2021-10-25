ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, IRCTC and more: Stocks that moved the most on Oct 25



1 / 5 ICICI Bank | Higher-than-expected net profit for the September quarter and a sequential improvement in the bank's asset quality drove the stock to close over 11 percent higher. Several brokerage firms even raised their target price on the stock, which also contributed to the gains. It was the top gainer on Nifty50.









2 / 5 Reliance Industries | RIL shares rose nearly 3 percent intraday after reporting a robust set of quarterly numbers. However, the stock failed to sustain gains and closed nearly 1 percent lower.









3 / 5 Coforge | Lower-than-anticipated quarterly earnings led the stock to close nearly 7 percent lower and was among the worst-hit on Nifty500.









4 / 5 Tata Consumer Products | The FMCG company's shares slipped nearly 3 percent as its September quarter earnings came in below Street expectations. However, it recouped some losses and closed 1 percent lower.





