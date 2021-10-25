0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • photos>
  • market>
  • stocks>

  • ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, IRCTC and more: Stocks that moved the most on Oct 25

View as Slide Show Image

ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, IRCTC and more: Stocks that moved the most on Oct 25

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, IRCTC and more: Stocks that moved the most on Oct 25

Indian benchmark indices closed a volatile session in the positive territory with Nifty50 ending flat at 18125.40 and Sensex closing at 60967.05, up 0.2 percent. Here are key stocks that moved the most today: