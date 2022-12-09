English
HUL, HCL, Infosys, Max Health: Thursday's top brokerage calls

By Sangam Singh  Dec 9, 2022 9:01:33 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Nomura has an 'buy' call on the shares of HUL with a target price of Rs 3175 on its shares whereas Jefferies has an 'buy' call on the shares of Max Health with a target price of Rs 530 on its shares.

HUL | Nomura has a 'buy' call on the shares of HUL with a target price of Rs 3,175 on its shares. The brokerage house says that the company has right partners to accelerate growth momentum.

HUL | CLSA has an 'outperform' call on the shares of HUL with a target price of Rs 2,950 on its shares. The brokerage house says that the company has potential for 300 billion market for vitamins and supplements in next five years.

Max Health | Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of Max Health with a target price of Rs 530 on its shares. The brokerage house says that the company has delivered exceptional operation performance in last two years.

IT companies | Credit Suisse said that it expects top four IT companies to fall 10-27 percent and driven by valuation correction. It also added that it doesn't believe revision cuts will translate into large earnings cut.

