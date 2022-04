1 / 6 HUL | Shares of the FMCG closed about 5 percent higher after HUL beat analysts forecast with its January-March earnings.



2 / 6 Indian Hotels Company | Shares of IHCL settled nearly 5 percent higher as the company has turned net debt-free helped by cost optimisation measures. While robust quarterly numbers and a positive business outlook also lifted investor sentiment for the stock.



3 / 6 Bajaj Auto | Bajaj Auto shares declined today after three days of consecutive gains. The firm reported a 2 percent fall in consolidated net profit after domestic two-wheeler sales fell amid weak demand and a semiconductor shortage in the fourth quarter ended March 2022. Post this, the stock ended 2 percent lower.



4 / 6 Godrej Agrovet | The company’s stock closed 10.5 percent higher and was the top gainer on Nifty500.



5 / 6 Laurus Labs | Shares of the company ended more than 1 percent lower after reporting disappointing quarterly numbers.