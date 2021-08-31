Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries and more



1 / 3 CLSA on Bharti Airtel: The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 780. Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal sees the need to take the company's average revenue per user to Rs 200 in 2022 as against CLSA's forecast of Rs 199 by FY24. The valuation is compelling at current levels, according to CLSA.









2 / 3 Morgan Stanley on Indian Oil: The brokerage has retained an 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 139. The expansion of the Petronas JV may lead to monetisation of less appreciative assets, and should support a rerating to the book value, according to Morgan Stanley.





