HP Adhesives | Shares of the company will make their debut on the bourses today. The final issue price is Rs 274 per share.



Adani Transmission | The company has received a Letter of Intent for the acquisition of a renewable energy evacuation system under Khavda-Bhuj Transmission. With an estimated capital expenditure of more than Rs 1,200 crore, the company's execution of the project will help evacuate about 3 GW of renewable energy from Khavda, Gujarat. Further, it received an LoI for the acquisition of Karur Transmission.



RBL Bank | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and RK Damani approached Reserve Bank of India to buy 10 percent stake in RBL Bank, CNBC-TV18 reported. RBI is in the process of examining the request, sources told CNBC-TV18. This comes at a time when Executive Director Rajeev Ahuja is named as the interim MD and CEO.



HCL Technologies | The technology major bought nearly 26 lakh shares of the company through a block deal on Friday. This has been bought by the company as a part of the ESOP trust. This is not the promoters acquiring stake in HCL Technologies.



Vedanta | The promoter group Westglobe exited the company by selling stake via block deal on NSE. Westglobe sold its 1.19 percent stake in Vedanta to another promoter group Vedanta Holdings Mauritius.



Visagar Polytex | The company approved raising of funds of Rs 49.75 crore through Rights Issue of equity shares up to 29.27 crore in the ratio of 1:1.



Banas Finance | The company approved raising of funds up to Rs 49.80 crore through Rights issue.



INOX Leisure | The company has commenced commercial operations at a multiplex cinema theatre taken on a lease basis in Gurugram, Haryana. The theatre has five screens and 904 seats.



Emami Realty | CARE has upgraded the credit rating of the long-term bank facilities to 'BBB; Stable' from 'BBB-; Stable'.