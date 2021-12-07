Hindalco, Tata Motors, Tanla, IndiGo and more: Key stocks that moved most on Dec 7



Hindalco Industries | Shares of the metal company ended 5.15 percent higher. Today's upmove in the stock comes after Satish Pai, managing director of Hindalco, said that the coal situation is gradually improving.



Tanla Platforms | The company announced its collaboration with telecom operator Vodafone Idea to provide secure and encrypted international messaging traffic on the Vi network. This led to the stock closing 5 percent higher.



InterGlobe Aviation | Shares of the airline company ended 4.3 percent higher. This is because InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, has called an extraordinary general meeting on December 30 to repeal a clause in the company's articles of association, which gives them the right of first refusal over the acquisition of each other's shares.



Tata Motors | Shares of the automaker closed percent 3.23 higher as the company has announced a price hike across its commercial vehicle segment.



Aurionpro Solutions | The company is selected by the State Bank of India as the Solution Provider for Kanpur Metro Project, and the project is valued at close to Rs 140 crore. The scrip ended 4.99 percent higher.