Hindalco, Tata Motors, Tanla, IndiGo and more: Key stocks that moved most on Dec 7

Recovering from a two-session carnage, equity benchmark Sensex rebounded 887 points on Tuesday, led by gains in index majors ICICI Bank, HDFC twins and Infosys amid a positive trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE frontline index ended 886.51 points or 1.56 percent higher at 57,633.65. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rallied 264.45 points or 1.56 percent to 17,176.70. Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing nearly 4 percent, followed by Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance. A complete list of key stocks is as follows: