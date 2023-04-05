Hindalco, Marico, RBL Bank and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Hindalco with a target of Rs 550 per share, while Nomura has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Marico with a target price of Rs 565 per piece.

1 / 9

Hindalco | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Hindalco with a target of Rs 550 per share. The brokerage says medium-term guidance reiterated and capex paced out.

2 / 9

Marico | Nomura has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Marico with a target price of Rs 565 per piece. The brokerage says that in line with the fourth quarter update, there is an improvement in underline business.

3 / 9

AU Small Bank | MS has maintained an 'overweight' rating on AU Small Bank with a target of Rs 835 per share. The brokerage says the AUM growth remains strong at 9 percent quarter-on-quarter, which is steady as compared to the previous quarter.

4 / 9

Cyient | MS has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Cyient with a target of Rs 1,100 per share, The brokerage says the reorganisation into two separate units and management changes steps in the correct direction

5 / 9

RBL Bank | MS has maintained an 'underweight' rating on RBL Bank with a target of Rs 130 per share. It says that the gross loan growth is strong at 5 percent quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter compared to 6 percent in the previous one.

6 / 9

Bajaj Finance | MS has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Bajaj Finance with a target of Rs 8,000 per share. It says new customer acquisition is strong at 3.1 million.

7 / 9

IndusInd Bank | MS has maintained an 'overweight' rating on IndusInd Bank with a target of Rs 1,525. It says that on a year-on-year basis, with the loan growth improved to 21 percent compared to 19 percent in the last quarter.

8 / 9

M&M Financial | MS has maintained an 'overweight' target on M&M Financial with a target of Rs 310 per share. It says that the key next catalyst will be FY24 credit costs guidance.

9 / 9

Federal Bank | MS has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Federal Bank with a target of Rs 175 per share. It says both deposit growth and loan growth continue to do well.