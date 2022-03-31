0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
View as Slide Show Image

Hindalco, ITC, Axis Bank, HUL and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Mar 31

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Hindalco, ITC, Axis Bank, HUL and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Mar 31

Indian benchmark indices settled in the negative territory. Nifty50 closed 0.19 percent lower at 17,464.75 while Sensex ended down 0.20 percent at 58,568.51. Here are key stocks that moved the most in today's session:

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More