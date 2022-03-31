Hindalco, ITC, Axis Bank, HUL and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Mar 31



1 / 6 ITC | Shares of the cigarette company ended 0.54 percent higher and were the top gainers on Nifty50.



2 / 6 Hindalco Industries | After a long ‘overweight’ stance on Hindalco Industries, JPMorgan has now downgraded its rating on the stock to ‘neutral’. They believe the risk-reward is not favourable now after a big upmove and hence the rating downgrade. With this, shares of the metal company ended 4.65 percent lower and were the worst hit on Nifty50.



3 / 6 Edelweiss Financial Services | Shares of the company closed 14.43 percent higher. The stock gained the most among Nifty500 constituents.



4 / 6 Hindustan Unilever | Shares of the FMCG major ended 1.55 percent higher. This was after HUL hiked the prices of cleaning & personal care products. The company told CNBC-TV18 that it is seeing significant inflationary pressure and is confident in navigating the inflationary environment.



5 / 6 GAIL India | Shares of the company ended 1.63 percent higher after the board of directors of GAIL approved a buyback of up to 5.7 crore shares at Rs 190 per share.