Hindalco, ITC, Axis Bank, HUL and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Mar 31

[caption id="attachment_8286151" align="aligncenter" width="555"] ITC | Shares of the cigarette company ended 0.54 percent higher and were the top gainers on Nifty50.[/caption][caption id="attachment_35261" align="aligncenter" width="800"] Hindalco Industries | After a long ‘overweight’ stance on Hindalco Industries, JPMorgan has now downgraded its rating on the stock to ‘neutral’. They believe the risk-reward is not favourable now after a big upmove and hence the rating downgrade. With this, shares of the metal company ended 4.65 percent lower and were the worst hit on Nifty50.[/caption][caption id="attachment_9601461" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Edelweiss Financial Services | Shares of the company closed 14.43 percent higher. The stock gained the most among Nifty500 constituents.[/caption][caption id="attachment_4948581" align="aligncenter" width="764"] Hindustan Unilever | Shares of the FMCG major ended 1.55 percent higher. This was after HUL hiked the prices of cleaning & personal care products. The company told CNBC-TV18 that it is seeing significant inflationary pressure and is confident in navigating the inflationary environment.[/caption][caption id="attachment_4295851" align="aligncenter" width="3958"] GAIL India | Shares of the company ended 1.63 percent higher after the board of directors of GAIL approved a buyback of up to 5.7 crore shares at Rs 190 per share.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12942492" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Axis Bank | Shares of Axis Bank ended 1.47 percent higher as the lender is acquiring Citibank's India retail business, including banking, credit cards, home loans, and wealth management, for $1.6 billion.[/caption]