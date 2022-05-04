Stocks to watch: SGX Nifty50 futures rose 0.5 percent to 17,062.5 as of 7:00 am on Wednesday, indicating a higher open for Indian benchmark indices. Sentiment in the global markets was positive with an expectation that the US Federal Reserve, while announcing its monetary policy decision, will hike interest rates later today in an attempt to tackle inflation. Stocks such as Hero MotoCorp, Titan, Tata Steel, Britannia, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Deepak Nitrite, JSW Energy, Voltas and Adani Wilmar among others will be closely tracked by investors today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade today -