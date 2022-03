1 / 10 Hero Motocorp: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple premises of Hero Motorcorp as part of a tax evasion investigation. Offices and residential premises of the company including that of chairman and CEO of the group Pawan Munjal were also searched. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Zee Entertainment Enterprises: In the latest in Zee-Invesco case, Invesco has issued a statement welcoming the Bombay High Court ruling and has decided to not pursue an EGM. Also, the merged Zee-Sony entity’s board will be reconstituted to achieve the objective of strengthening board oversight, the company said.



3 / 10 Ruchi Soya: The Rs 4,300 crore FPO of Ruchi Soya Industries, which is controlled by the Patanjali Ayurved group, opens today.



4 / 10 Sun Pharma: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said that along with its US-based arm Ranbaxy, Inc, it has signed a $485 million settlement with two plaintiff groups regarding Ranbaxy generic drug application antitrust litigation.



5 / 10 ICICI Bank: Reserve Bank of India has granted approval to SBI Funds Management (SBIFML) together with all other group entities of SBI Group to increase stake up to 9.99 percent in ICICI Bank.



6 / 10 Oil & Gas Stocks: ONGC, BPCL, HPCL, and Indian Oil Corporation among other O&G stocks will be in focus today as Brent oil has climbed back to $122.



7 / 10 Tata Motors: Brokerage firm CLSA has given a ‘sell’ rating to the stock and has cut its price to Rs 392 from Rs 408 per share earlier.



8 / 10 TCS: The Rs 18,000-crore share buyback programme of Tata Consultancy Services, India’s second-most valuable firm, ended on March 23 and was subscribed over 7.5 times.



9 / 10 Kotak Mahindra Bank: Sources say CPPIB will sell up to 4 crore shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank via block deal today.