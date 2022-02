1 / 10 Amara Raja Batteries, BEML, Cochin Shipyard, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco Industries, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Lemon Tree Hotels, M&M, Quess Corp, Tata Chemicals and Trent | These companies will report their quarterly earnings today.



2 / 10 ACC | ACC reported a lower profit at Rs 280.9 crore in Q4CY21 against Rs 472.4 crore in Q4CY20, and revenue rose to Rs 4,225.8 crore from Rs 4,144.7 crore YoY.



3 / 10 Tata Power Company | The company reported a sharply higher profit at Rs 551.8 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 318 crore in Q3FY21, while revenue jumped to Rs 10,913.4 crore from Rs 7,597.9 crore YoY.



4 / 10 Power Grid Corporation of India | The company reported a lower profit at Rs 3,292.9 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 3,367.7 crore in Q3FY21. Its revenue rose to Rs 10,446.8 crore from Rs 10,142.4 crore YoY.



5 / 10 Nykaa | The company recorded a sharp decline in profit at Rs 27.9 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 68.9 crore in Q3FY21, and revenue climbed to Rs 1,098.3 crore from Rs 807.9 crore YoY.



6 / 10 Berger Paints India | The company's profit and revenue missed market expectations. Profit stood at Rs 253 crore and revenue at Rs 2,551 crore in Q3 FY22.



7 / 10 SAIL | The company reported a lower than expected profit at Rs 1,525.5 crore and revenue at Rs 25,247 crore.



8 / 10 Engineers India | The company reported a lower profit at Rs 40.6 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 88 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue also fell to Rs 692.1 crore from Rs 845.4 crore YoY.



9 / 10 Aurobindo Pharma | The company reported a sharply lower profit at Rs 604.2 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 2,947.9 crore in Q3FY21 along with a decline in revenue to Rs 6,002.2 crore from Rs 6,364.9 crore YoY.