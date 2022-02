1 / 11 Ashok Leyland, Divi's Laboratories, India Cements, Jet Airways (India), Motherson Sumi Systems, NHPC, Oil India, ONGC, Sobha and Voltas | These companies will detail their quarterly numbers today.



Hero MotoCorp | The company's earnings were largely in line with estimates. Its Q3 FY22 profit came in at Rs 686 crore and revenue stood at Rs 7,883 crore.



Dr Reddy's Laboratories | The Middleburg unit in the US completed an USFDA audit with a voluntary action indicated (VAI) classification.



Torrent Power | The company has acquired a 25 MW solar power plant from Blue Diamond Properties & Balrampur Chini.



Zomato | The company has posted a loss at Rs 63.2 crore in Q3FY22 against a loss of Rs 352.6 crore in Q3FY21 while revenue jumped to Rs 1,112 crore from Rs 609.4 crore YoY.



Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers | The company has reported a sharply higher profit at Rs 143.15 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 98.7 crore in Q3FY21. Meanwhile, revenue jumped to Rs 3,699.21 crore from Rs 2,047.88 crore YoY.



Tata Chemicals | The company's profit shot up to Rs 300.98 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 160.85 crore in Q3FY21, and revenue rose to Rs 3,141.58 crore from Rs 2,606.08 crore YoY.



Trent | The company recorded a sharply higher profit at Rs 113.78 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 64.03 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue jumped to Rs 1,499.08 crore from Rs 853.63 crore YoY.



V-Mart Retail | The company recorded a higher profit at Rs 57.11 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 47.87 crore in Q3FY21, and revenue surged to Rs 692.02 crore from Rs 470.02 crore YoY.



Sun TV Network | The company clocked a higher profit at Rs 457.39 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 441.82 crore in Q3FY21 while its revenue increased to Rs 1,033.1 crore from Rs 972.34 crore YoY.