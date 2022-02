1 / 11 Hero MotoCorp | The company has joined hands with BPCL for EV charging infrastructure.



2 / 11 Wipro | Wipro Ventures, the corporate investment arm of IT services major Wipro, has invested in a US-based startup, vFunction.



3 / 11 HDFC | Societe Generale on Tuesday offloaded shares of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) worth nearly Rs 1,730 crore through an open market transaction at an average price of Rs 2,436.8 apiece.



4 / 11 Mahindra CIE Automotive | Profit for the December 2021 quarter fell 28 percent YoY to Rs 80 crore, compared to Rs 112 crore profit reported in the corresponding period last fiscal. However, revenue during the same period rose 5.4 percent to Rs 2,064 crore, against Rs 1,958 crore YoY. The firm said the board of directors has approved a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.



5 / 11 FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) | The company informed that its litigation with L'Oreal S.A. has been settled. It had disclosed the details of pending litigation with L'Oreal S.A. in its IPO prospectus.



6 / 11 Dilip Buildcon | The firm has won a road project in Chhattisgarh. It has been declared as L-1 bidder for a new HAM project under Raipur-Visakhapatnam in the state and the order is worth Rs 1,141 crore.



7 / 11 SIS | The company has bagged a contract worth Rs 225 crore, from Mahanadi Coalfields. With this, it will deliver security solutions to Mahanadi Coalfields at 18 sites across India for the next two years.



8 / 11 Elantas Beck India | Profit for the December 2021 quarter fell by 26 percent to Rs 16.60 crore, compared to Rs 22.55 crore profit reported in the year-ago period. Revenue, however, jumped 23 percent to Rs 145 crore against Rs 118 crore in the same period. The firm said its board of directors has recommended payment of a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the year 2021.



9 / 11 BPCL | Bidders for the government's stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd have sought more clarity on autonomy in the pricing of fuel products. They also want the government to give a realistic timeline for the blending of ethanol with petrol to give them more flexibility, as per a newspaper report.



10 / 11 Capri Global Capital | Life Insurance Corporation of India has bought 1.5 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on February 21. With this, LIC's shareholding stands at 5.04 percent now, up from 4.95 percent earlier.