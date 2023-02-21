Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Samvardhana Mortherson: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY CITI has a 'Buy' call on the shares of Hero MotoCorp with a target price of Rs 3,300 on its shares whereas CITI has a 'Buy' call on the shares of Marico with a target price of Rs 585 on its shares.

Hero MotoCorp | CITI has a 'Buy' call on the shares of Hero MotoCorp with a target price of Rs 3,300 on its shares. The brokerage said that some downtrading in mid-level bikes.

Marico | CITI has a 'Buy' call on the shares of Marico with a target price of Rs 585 on its shares. The brokerage said that some downtrading in mid-level bikes.

Bharti Airtel | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 860 on its shares. The brokerage said company has been first mover in taking entry-level tariffs higher.

Samvardhana Mortherson | Morgan Stanley has an 'underweight' call on the shares of Samvardhana Mortherson with a target price of Rs 70 on its shares. The brokerage said company is buying SAS at 0.6x EV/2022 sales and added that transaction is EPS accretive.