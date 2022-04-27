Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance, KPIT Tech and more: Key stocks that moved the most on April 27



1 / 5 Hero MotoCorp | Shares of the auto two-wheeler manufacturer closed 4.01 percent higher and were the best performers on Nifty50.



2 / 5 CARE Ratings | The company's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ajay Mahajan has resigned from his post citing personal reasons. Post this, the stock ended 14.66 percent lower.



3 / 5 KPIT Technologies | Shares of the technology company closed 12.76 percent higher after rising 14 percent intraday. Today's upswing comes after the company reported an improvement in its quarterly performance and gave decent guidance.



4 / 5 AU Small Finance Bank | Shares of AU Small Finance Bank slumped more than 5 percent, a day after the lender posted its quarterly numbers. Despite strong March quarter earnings, shares of the Jaipur-based small finance bank reacted negatively. The stock settled 3.77 percent lower.