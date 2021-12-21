Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Dec 21

MapmyIndia, Wipro, Adani Enterprises, RailTel Corporation of India, IRB Infrastructure Developers are some of the top buzzing stocks to watch out for trade on Tuesday. Here's a look at the other top buzzing stocks for trade on Dec 21.

With the global sell-off abating in Asian markets early Tuesday, the Indian market is also expected to bounce back. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

CE Info Systems (MapmyIndia):

The company will make its debut on the bourses today. The issue price is Rs 1,033 per share.

Wipro | The company will acquire the entire stake in Texas-headquartered Edgile, for $ 230 million, to strengthen its leadership in strategic cybersecurity services.

Adani Enterprises | The company received orders from Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority for three Greenfield Ganga Expressway Projects in Uttar Pradesh on a toll basis.

RailTel Corporation of India | The company has received a work order from Defence R&D Organisation for expansion and enhancement of CIAG network capacity at a total cost of Rs 68.31 crore.

IRB Infrastructure Developers | Competition Commission of India approves acquisition up to 16.94 percent equity share capital of IRB Infrastructure Developers by Bricklayers Investment.

Rolex Rings | The company has entered into an agreement with the Gujarat Government for the development of Textile & Apparel Park, IT Park and Toy Park at Gondal district.

KPI Global Infrastructure | The company has received confirmation of the order for executing the solar power project of 2.50 MWdc capacity under the Captive Power Producer segment.

TeamLease Services | The company's step-down wholly-owned subsidiary Evolve Technologies and Services has been merged into the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, TeamLease Digital.

Excel Realty N Infra | The company has expressed its intention to diversify its core business activities and focus more on trading, import and export of agro-products, including rice, pulses, soya, sunflower from January 2022 onwards.

Hatsun Agro Product | The Ice Cream manufacturing plant with a production capacity of 1,00,000 kg per day at Govindapur, Telangana has started commercial production.