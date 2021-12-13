Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Dec 13

SGX Nifty50 futures climbed higher early Monday which indicated a gap up opening for Indian equity market. At 7:36 am, the futures contract was 0.8 percent higher at 17,689. From Tega Industries to UltraTech Cement, Zensar Technologies, Vedanta, Burger Kind India, and IIFL Securities, here's a look at the top buzzing stocks for trade today.

Tega Industries |

The company will make a debut on the bourses today and the issue price has been fixed at Rs 453 per share.

UltraTech Cement | The company participated in the e-auction of Ravur Limestone Block conducted by the Government of Karnataka and has been declared as the preferred bidder.

Zensar Technologies | The company's board of directors has approved mutual termination of the agreement entered between Marina Holdco and Zensar Technologies in 2015. With this, the non-executive director, Shashank Singh, who was a nominee of Marina on the Board, has resigned from the Board and its committees and has ceased to hold the office of director.

Antony Waste Handling Cell | The company's material subsidiary, AG Enviro Infra Projects has received a letter of intent for contract namely 'door to door collection and transportation of municipal solid waste to disposal site and operation & maintenance of equipment/machineries’ from the city - Sadar Paharganj Zone of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Vedanta | The company has approved a second interim dividend of Rs 13.50 per equity share on the face value of Re 1 per share for FY22, amounting to Rs 5,019 crore.

Burger King India | The company's board of directors will meet on December 15 to consider the proposal to raise funds via a further issue of securities through public and/or private offerings or other permissible modes in one or more tranches.

Kopran | Indian Patent office has granted process patent number for 20 years to the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Kopran Research Laboratories for the active pharmaceutical ingredient product Nitroxoline.

IIFL Securities | The company will sell its entire stake of 21.47 percent in Giskard Datatech (Tendlyne), an associate of the company, to IIFL Capital Enhance Fund (AIF Category II). With this, Tendlyne will cease to be an associate of the company.

Minda Industries | The company has entered into a joint venture agreement with FRIWO AG Germany to combine their manufacturing prowess and technical expertise to manufacture and supply various electric vehicle components in the Indian subcontinent. The company will hold a majority stake of 50.1 percent in the joint venture entity.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals | The company has announced that it has made a strategic investment in RIGlmmune Inc, a biopharmaceutical research company co-founded by two prominent Yale University professors.