Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on August 24

The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher amid positive global cues. Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Listings
: Aptus Value Housing Finance and Chemplast Sanmar will list their equity shares on exchanges today.
2. Maruti Suzuki: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 200 crore on the company for restricting discounts offered by its dealers.
3. Eicher Motors: Siddhartha Lal has been reappointed as managing director of the company with effect from May 1, 2021.
4. Bharti Airtel: The Supreme Court today will hear a fresh plea by the company against payment of defunct telecom company Videocon Telecommunications Ltd’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.
5. Vedanta: The company has made a natural gas discovery in a block in Gujarat that it had won in the open acreage licensing policy (OALP) round.
6. Canara Bank: The bank has closed its QIP, garnering a total of Rs 2,500 crore equity capital in the issue.
7. Indian Hotels Company: The company’s board has approved raising of up to Rs 3,000 crore through a rights issue.
8. Balrampur Chini Mills: The company has bought back 6.76 lakh shares from eligible shareholders for an amount of about Rs 24.10 crore at an average price of Rs 356.34 per share.
9. Punjab & Sind Bank: The bank has set off accumulated losses of over Rs 3,577 crore against the share premium account of the bank.
10. KPI Global: The company has successfully commissioned a new capacity of 5.44 MW (DC) in its existing solar power plant at Village-Sudi & Tancha, Ta-Amod, District- Bharuch.
