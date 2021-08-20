Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on August 20

The Indian market is likely to see a gap-down opening on Friday as the SGX Nifty was down more than 200 points at around 16,335 versus Nifty Futures' Wednesday close of 16,572.30. Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. CarTrade Tech

: The company will list its equity shares on August 20. The final price has been fixed at Rs 1,618 per share.

2. HDFC Bank: The bank has raised $1 billion by the issuance of Additional Tier 1 bonds in the overseas markets. The AT1 bonds were dollar-denominated, Basel III compliant and priced at 3.70 percent, 42.5 basis points lower than the initial price guidance, it said.

3. Zomato: The company acquired 9.16 percent shareholding in Grofers India for Rs 518.21 crore and 8.94 percent shareholding in Hands-on Trades for Rs 222.83 crore.

4. InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo has resumed flight services to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

5. Vodafone Idea: The company has paid the payable license fee dues for Q1FY22.

6. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The bank’s Managing Director and CEO Nitin Chugh has tendered his resignation from his position citing personal reasons w.e.f. close of business hours on September 30, 2021.

7. Tata Elxsi: The company has partnered with DStv Media Sales, to consult and collaboratively build a vision for DStv Media Sales (DMS) that addresses current challenges while also positioning DMS for future growth.

8. Indian Bank: SL Jain, currently ED at Bank of Baroda has been appointed as the new MD & CEO of Indian Bank for 3 years.

9. Aavas Financiers: Partners Group ESCL Ltd, Partners Group Private Equity (Master Fund) LLC to sell 22.72 lakh shares of the company at a floor price of Rs 2,450 per share via a block deal.

10. Prime Focus: Novator Capital Advisers, LLP has invested $250 million in subsidiaries of Prime Focus, and personal holdings of its founder Namit Malhotra.