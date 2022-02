1 / 5 Auto stocks | Nifty Auto index gained over 1 percent on Thursday. TVS Motors which jumped over 5 percent followed by Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki and Ashok Leyland which added 2-3 percent each, were among the top gainers.



Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services | Share price of the company were down over 5 percent on Thursday after the company reported a fall in on-quarter Q3 profit.



Balaji Amines | Shares of the Speciality chemicals manufacturer share price gained as much as 10 percent on strong earnings growth, though sales volume dropped on temporary plant shutdown during the quarter ended December 2021.



HDFC | Shares of the banking company fell more than 3 percent today after the firm reported an 11.4 percent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 3,260.7 crore for the quarter ended December, which was sharply higher than analysts' estimate of Rs 2,524.9 crore.