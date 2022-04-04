0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
View as Slide Show Image

HDFC Bank, HDFC, SML Isuzu, Adani Ports and more: Key stocks that moved the most on April 4

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
HDFC Bank, HDFC, SML Isuzu, Adani Ports and more: Key stocks that moved the most on April 4

Key Indian indices closed the first session of this week on a higher note. Nifty50 closed 2.17 percent higher at 18,053.40 while Senex closed at 60,611.74, 2.25 percent higher. Here are key stocks that moved the most in today's session -

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More