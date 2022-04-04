HDFC Bank, HDFC, SML Isuzu, Adani Ports and more: Key stocks that moved the most on April 4



1 / 5 HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corporation | Housing Development Finance Corp and HDFC Bank shares ended 9.15 and 9.81 percent higher respectively after the companies announced a merger.



2 / 5 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | The company posted its highest-ever cargo and all-time high handling of containers, coking coal, edible oil, chemicals, crude, POL and steel. Post this, shares of this port company closed 4.11 percent higher.



3 / 5 Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd | Shares of HAL ended 2.41 percent higher after the company said that it has recorded its highest-ever revenue for the financial year ended on March 31, 2022.



4 / 5 SML Isuzu | Shares of the company settled 20 percent higher after SML Isuzu said it has decided to increase the prices of its products (across all models - trucks & buses) by 3-4 percent, effective from today.