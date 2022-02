1 / 10 HDFC, Adani Green Energy, Dabur India, Apollo Tyres, Balrampur Chini Mills, Indian Overseas Bank, JK Lakshmi Cement, Jubilant FoodWorks, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Tata Consumer Products, Windlas Biotech, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and Zydus Wellness | These companies are set to release their quarterly earnings today.



2 / 10 Tech Mahindra | The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 1,378.2 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 1,340.9 crore in Q2FY22, revenue rose to Rs 11,450.8 crore from Rs 10,881.3 crore QoQ.



3 / 10 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | The company on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 1,472.3 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, down 5.7 percent on a year-on-year basis.



4 / 10 Indian Hotels | The company reported its quarterly net profit at Rs. 76.01 crore in December 2021, up 163.94% from Rs. 118.88 crore in December 2020.



5 / 10 Supriya Lifescience | The company's officials will interact with analysts and investors today.



6 / 10 Windlas Biotech | The company concluded SAHPRA (South African Health Products Regulatory Authority) inspection audit report for the Plant-IV situated at Dehradun with zero critical observations/ deficiencies, zero major deficiencies and some minor deficiencies.



7 / 10 MMTC | The government approved Tata Steel Long Products as a strategic buyer for the privatisation of Neelachal Ispat Nigam, a joint venture of four CPSEs (MMTC, NMDC, BHEL, MECON) and two Odisha government PSUs (OMC and IPICOL).



8 / 10 VIP Industries | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 33.47 crore in Q3FY22 against a loss of Rs 7 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 397.34 crore from Rs 232.53 crore YoY.



9 / 10 Laxmi Organic Industries | The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 82.09 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 45.21 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 859.87 crore from Rs 435.5 crore YoY.