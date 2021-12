1 / 10 RailTel Corporation of India | The company has received a work order from Ircon International for design, supply, installation, testing & commissioning of tunnel communication system consisting of emergency call & service telephone, CCTV, tunnel radio and PA system in tunnel environment at a total cost of Rs 210.77 crore.



2 / 10 HCL Technologies | The company and apoBank have signed an agreement with Atruvia AG to acquire IT consulting company Gesellschaft für Banksysteme.



3 / 10 Nazara Technologies | Founders of Turkey-based Arrakis Tanitim Organizasyon Pazarlama San.Tic have subscribed to 30.82 percent stake in Publishme Global FZ LLC. Accordingly, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nazara is now holding 69.18 percent stake in Publishme Global FZ-LLC.



4 / 10 United Breweries | The beer maker has approached the appellate tribunal NCLAT against Rs 751.8 crore penalty imposed on United Breweries by the fair trade regulator CCI.



5 / 10 REC | The company approved the proposal for sale and transfer of Kallam Transmission to the successful bidder, selected through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding Process.



6 / 10 NHPC | NHPC's board of directors has approved the merger of subsidiary Lanco Teesta Hydro Power with the company.



7 / 10 Westlife Development | Pankaj Roongta resigns as the Chief Financial Officer of Westlife Development, effective from December 8.



8 / 10 Venus Remedies | The company has been selected for the Production Linked Incentive Scheme of the Indian Government.



9 / 10 Gland Pharma | The company has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Cangrelor for Injection.