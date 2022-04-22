Stocks to news: Indian shares are likely to start lower on Friday on weak global cues. US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has suggested that the US central bank would move aggressively to curb inflation which has made investors jittery. The Prospect of a faster-than-expected tightening of monetary policy has weighed on investor sentiment. Singapore traded Nifty50 futures fell more than a percent to 17,200 points as of 7:15 am, indicating a gap-down opening for key Indian indices. Among shares, HCL Technologies, TVS Motor Company, Cyient, L&T Technology Services, Tata Communications, Rallis India, Hindustan Zinc and Tejas Networks will be on investors' radar today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade today: