

1 / 11 Hindustan Zinc, Sundram Fasteners, Tata Metaliks and Tejas Networks | These companies will report their quarterly earnings today.



2 / 11 HCL Technologies | The IT firm reported a 226 percent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 3,593 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,102 crore. CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted a profit of Rs 3,334 crore for the quarter under review. While revenue from operations for Q4 FY22 came in at Rs 22,597 crore, 15 percent higher than a year ago.



3 / 11 Cyient | The company has reported better-than-expected numbers for the quarter ended March. It reported a profit of 154.2 crore as compared to CNBC-TV18 Poll estimate of Rs 128.5 crore. Meanwhile, revenue of Rs 1,181.2 crore was marginally higher than the expected Rs 1,175 crore.



4 / 11 TVS Motor Company | The company announced an additional investment of 100 million pound in Norton Motorcycle, Britain's most iconic sporting motorcycle brand.



5 / 11 ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company | The company reported 9.6 percent YoY decline in profit at Rs 312.5 crore, but net premium earned during the quarter jumped 27 percent to Rs 3,318 crore and total income grew by 33 percent to Rs 4,636 crore compared to year-ago period. Even operating profit surged 29 percent YoY to Rs 1,009.6 crore during the quarter.



6 / 11 Tata Communications | Profit in Q4FY22 grew by 23.2 percent YoY to Rs 369 crore while revenue was up 4.6 percent to Rs 4,263 crore. The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 20.7 per share for the year, as a result of the company reporting strong profitability.



7 / 11 RailTel Corporation of India | The company has received work order from National Informatics Centre Services. The work order was worth Rs 29.75 crore.



8 / 11 JSW Energy | Subsidiary JSW Neo Energy (JSWNEL) is going to set up 1,500 MW capacity of hydro pumped storage project (PSPs) - Komoram Bheem Pumped Storage Project, in Telangana. The company has entered into an agreement with the state government, for the said project.



9 / 11 L&T Technology Services | The IT company clocked 5.3 percent sequential growth in profit at Rs 262 crore on better EBIT that grew by 4.1 percent with flat margin at 18.6 percent QoQ, while revenue increased 4.1 percent to Rs 1,756.1 crore compared to previous quarter.



10 / 11 Rallis India | The company reported a net loss of Rs 14.19 crore in Q4 FY22 as compared to profit of Rs 8.12 crore a year ago. While revenue stood at Rs 507.5 crore against Rs 471.3 crore on a YoY basis.