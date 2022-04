1 / 5 HCL Technologies | Shares of the IT major jumped 3 percent intraday after the software exporter's quarterly profit exceeded Street estimates. However, the stock ended off its day's high.



2 / 5 Rallis India | Shares of the company tanked as much as 9 percent intraday, reacting to the company's weak quarterly earnings.



3 / 5 NACL Industries | The company has secured environmental clearance for expansion of manufacturing capacity from 30 TPD to 70.1 TPD in Andhra Pradesh. With this, the stock settled nearly 8 percent higher.



4 / 5 SBI Cards and Payment Services | Shares of the credit card company closed over 2 percent higher after multiple deals on the bourses.