1 / 12 Cyient, HCL Technologies and Nestle India | These companies will report their quarterly earnings today.



2 / 12 Nykaa | Aveda partners with Nykaa, to launch Prestige salons in India.



3 / 12 RBL Bank | The lender has finalised the names of candidates for the post of MD & CEO.



4 / 12 Dr Reddy's Laboratories | The company has launched generic of Noxafil tablets in the US. Noxafil is used to prevent fungal infections in patients with very weak immune systems.



5 / 12 Tata Elxsi | Design and technology services provider Tata Elxsi reported a 39 percent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 160 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 115 crore. Its revenue from operations rose 31.51 percent YoY to Rs 681.7 crore from Rs 518.39 crore in the year-ago quarter.



6 / 12 Persistent Systems | Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought additional 21,566 equity shares in the IT company through open market transactions on April 18. With this, Kotak MF's shareholding in the company stands increased to 5 percent, up from 4.97 percent earlier.



7 / 12 Oil India | The company has appointed Manas Kumar Sharma as the Executive Director of Oil India.



8 / 12 Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises | CoSara Diagnostics got permission to manufacture and sell its SARAQ Hepatitis C (HCV) viral load kit as an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. CoSara is a joint venture of a subsidiary of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises, and Co-Diagnostics, Inc, USA.



9 / 12 Everest Kanto Cylinder | Subsidiary EKC International FZE (Dubai) has entered into a joint venture agreement with Dr Mohamed Saad Eldin. The company intends to become the market leader in CNG cylinder manufacturing in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region by 2026 leveraging on the strong track record and the know-how of EKC International Dubai and the high potential in the Egyptian and African markets.



10 / 12 Atul Auto | The company joined hands with Valeo and Honda Power Pack Energy India for electric vehicles with battery swapping solutions. Subsidiary Atul Greentech, engaged in designing and developing innovative solutions for last-mile electric mobility for domestic and export markets, would launch the e-vehicle after the successful completion of field trials.



11 / 12 ICICI Securities | Consolidated profit grew by 3.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 340.3 crore in Q4FY22 while revenue grew by 20.6 percent YoY to Rs 891.7 crore.