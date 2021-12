1 / 5 HCL Technologies | The stock ended 3 percent higher after multiple large deals on bourses. These block deals come after news that the promoters of HCL Tech will buy 45 lakh shares via block deal, which is 0.2 percent equity. The stake buy was expected to happen at a premium of up to 4 percent to Thursday’s price.



2 / 5 Vakrangee | The scrip closed nearly 13 percent higher and was the top gainer on Nifty500.



3 / 5 Data Patterns India | Shares of the provider of defence and aerospace electronics solutions made a stellar debut on the bourses. The stock was listed at a premium of 48 percent to its issue price of Rs 585 per share. It closed 29 percent higher.



4 / 5 Ajanta Pharma | The stock ended 3 percent higher as the company's board of directors will meet on Tuesday, December 28, to consider a proposal for the buyback of equity shares of Ajanta Pharma.