1 / 5 Zee Entertainment Enterprises | The stock ended 30 percent higher after the company's board approved a merger deal with Sony Pictures India. This gave a sentimental boost to other media stocks which led to the Nifty Media index surging 13 percent.









2 / 5 Godrej Properties | The company clocked sales worth Rs 575 crore in a single day at the launch of the second phase of its project Godrej Woods in Noida, which drove the stock to soar 13 percent. The scrip was the second-biggest gainer on the Nifty 200. Following this, the Nifty Realty index closed over 8 percent higher.









3 / 5 Multiplex stocks | Shares of PVR ended 4 higher while those of INOX Leisure jumped over 11 percent after reports said that the Maharashtra government is likely to prepare standard operating procedure for cinema halls opening from October 1.









4 / 5 Coal India | The stock ended 3.6 percent higher after a media report said citing a company official that Coal India expects to increase coal loading to 400 rakes per day by the end of 2023-24 from 250-260 rakes per day currently.