1 / 5 HDFC Asset Management Company | The stock ended 5.6 percent lower at Rs 2904.40 as about 5.6 percent stake in the company worth Rs 3,416.3 crore exchanged hands on the NSE at an average of Rs 2,896 per share. Foreign promoter Standard Life Investments was expected to offload 1.6 crore shares of HDFC AMC through the open market today.









2 / 5 Max Healthcare Institute | About 9.5 percent stake in the company worth Rs 3,231 crore exchanged hands on the NSE at an average of Rs 350.25 per share today which led to shares of the company closing 3.3 percent lower at Rs 356. American private equity major KKR was expected to sell 6.5 percent stake in Max Healthcare Institute worth $300 million or Rs 2,220 crore in a block trade.









3 / 5 Nifty PSU Bank | The sectoral index gained the most among other indices on the NSE. Nifty PSU Bank index closed 2.7 percent higher.









4 / 5 Energy companies | Stocks such as Oil India, Tata Power, NTPC, Coal India and Power Grid Corporation of India were among the top gainers on the Nifty200 index. They ended 6-9 percent higher.