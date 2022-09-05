GAIL, SpiceJet, RBL Bank and more: 10 companies that recently approved fund raising

SUMMARY Dalal Street has been abuzz with companies announcing stock splits and issuing bonus shares to shareholders. Another reason why many companies have been in the news of late is fundraising announcements. From companies like GAIL to the likes of GMR Infra & Tata Power, many approved plans to raise funds over the last two weeks. Here are some of those announcements:

1 / 10

GAIL: At its meeting on August 17, the company's board approved raising funds up to Rs 25,000 crore at regular intervals through various methods. The fundraising can be done through a rupee term loan, foreign currency term loan, or issue of rupee-denominated bonds, among other methods.

2 / 10

GMR Infra: The board approved raising funds to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore in one or more tranches through the issue of securities, including a QIP and/or Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB). The move is subject to shareholder approval.

3 / 10

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (HOEC): The company approved the proposal to raise funds up to Rs 250 crore through the issue of equity shares or other securities. It also approved increasing its borrowing limits up to Rs 500 crore.

4 / 10

HFCL: The telecom company approved a Rs 650 crore fundraising through private placement, preferential issues, or public or rights issues. It may also raise funds through a QIP or by issuing bonds. Besides this, it will also issue warrants worth Rs 132 crore to its promoters.

5 / 10

Inox Wind: The company approved raising funds worth Rs 800 crore through issuing Non-Convertible preference shares to its promoters. It plans to utilise these funds for repaying its debt.

6 / 10

RBL Bank: The mid-sized private lender will issue debt securities worth Rs 3,000 crore on a private placement basis. The move is subject to shareholder approval at the company's AGM.

7 / 10

Easy Trip: The board has approved raising further capital and to create, offer, issue and allot equity shares, non-convertible debt instruments and warrants. The quantum of the fundraising has not been specified yet.

8 / 10

SpiceJet: The financially troubled airline may receive Rs 225 crore under the government's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS). The board has also approved raising Rs 2,000 crore.

9 / 10

Olectra Greentech: The manufacturer of electric buses will raise funds of up to Rs 800 crore through the issue of equity shares or warrants or a QIP.

10 / 10

Bank of Baroda: The public sector lender approved raising Rs 2,500 crore through the issuance of Basel III compliant Additional Tier-I (AT1) bonds in single or multiple tranches.