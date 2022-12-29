GMR Airports, Biocon, VRL Logistics: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Kotak Institutional Equities has a 'buy' call on the shares of GMR Airports with a target price of Rs 43 on its shares while Motilal Oswal has a 'buy' call on the shares of VRL Logistics with a target price of Rs 730 on its shares.

GMR Airports | Kotak Institutional Equities has a 'buy' call on the shares of GMR Airports with a target price of Rs 43 on its shares. The brokerage believes that monetisation can help increase GMR’s retail quotient and can take out corporate & standalone debt.

VRL Logistics | Motilal Oswal has a 'buy' call on the shares of VRL Logistics with a target price of Rs 730 on its shares. The brokerage house says that the company's price hike in goods business will support margin.

Biocon | Phillipcap has a 'buy' call on the shares of Biocon with a target price of Rs 350 on its shares. The brokerage house says that the company has successfully closed acquisition of Viatris Biosimilar operation.

Gas Companies | Morgan Stanley believes gas demand will remain challenged with no material improvement. It says to prefers GAIL & IGL and is 'underweight' on Petronet LNG.