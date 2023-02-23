GAIL, TVS Motor, Power Grid: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY JPMorgan has an 'overweight' call on the shares of TVS Motor with a target price of Rs 1,330 on its shares while CLSA has a 'Buy' call on the shares of GAIL with a target price of Rs 125 on its shares.

1 / 4

GAIL | CLSA has a 'buy' call on the shares of GAIL with a target price of Rs 125 on its shares. The brokerage said that GAIL’s proposed tariff would imply a 70 percent hike from FY22 blended tariff.

2 / 4

TVS Motor | JPMorgan has an 'overweight' call on the shares of TVS Motor with a target price of Rs 1,330 on its shares. The brokerage said that electrification is turning out to be market share growth opportunity for TVS.

3 / 4

Power Grid | JPMorgan has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Power Grid with a target price of Rs 255 on its shares. The brokerage said India’s power demand growth & recurring spikes in the deficit will drive a capex upcycle.

4 / 4

Steel | CITI adds SAIL & Tata Steel as top picks in the steel sector. The brokerage also added that upsides in steel prices have been offset by raw material price resilience.