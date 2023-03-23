English
GAIL, HAL, TVS Motor: Thursday's brokerage call
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Mar 23, 2023 8:18:18 AM IST (Updated)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

CITI maintains 'buy' rating on GAIL with a target of Rs 125 per share while Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' rating on HAL with a target of Rs 3,216 per share.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 5

GAIL | JPMorgan maintains 'neutral' rating on GAIL with a target of Rs 115 per share. The brokerage says LPG profitability will be impacted by sharp fall in international prices.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 5

GAIL | CITI maintains 'buy' rating on GAIL with a target of Rs 125 per share. The brokerage says management presented a positive outlook across businesses.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 5

GAIL | Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' rating on GAIL with a target of Rs 124 per share. The brokerage says the regulator confirmed new integrated tariff for company's pipeline which implies a 36 percent rise.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 5

HAL | Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' rating on HAL with a target of Rs 3,216 per share. The brokerage says above development would increase free float of stock.

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 5

TVS Motor | Jefferies maintains 'buy' rating on TVS Motor with a target of Rs 1,550 per share. The brokerage believes that the company is well placed tio benefit as industry recovers.

