GAIL, HAL, TVS Motor: Thursday's brokerage call

GAIL | JPMorgan maintains 'neutral' rating on GAIL with a target of Rs 115 per share. The brokerage says LPG profitability will be impacted by sharp fall in international prices.

GAIL | CITI maintains 'buy' rating on GAIL with a target of Rs 125 per share. The brokerage says management presented a positive outlook across businesses.

GAIL | Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' rating on GAIL with a target of Rs 124 per share. The brokerage says the regulator confirmed new integrated tariff for company's pipeline which implies a 36 percent rise.

HAL | Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' rating on HAL with a target of Rs 3,216 per share. The brokerage says above development would increase free float of stock.

TVS Motor | Jefferies maintains 'buy' rating on TVS Motor with a target of Rs 1,550 per share. The brokerage believes that the company is well placed tio benefit as industry recovers.