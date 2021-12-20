Future Retail, Cipla, Eicher Motors, Shriram Properties and more: Key stocks that moved most on Dec 20

A selling rout in global markets due to worries over the fast-spreading of Omicron and consequent lockdowns spilled over to the Indian market too. This week started with mayhem in equities with Nifty50 and Sensex tumbling about 3 percent each during the day while Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 crashed around 5 percent. On Monday, The 30-scrip BSE index Sensex ended 1,189.7 points or 2.1 percent lower at 55,822 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 16,613.7, down 371.6 points or 2.2 percent. Here are the key stocks that moved the most in today's trade: