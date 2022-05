1 / 10 Wall Street | In the US, stocks ended a whipsaw session slightly lower, as investors juggled fears of nagging inflation with signs it could be peaking. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.33 percent, the S&P 500 lost 0.13 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.06 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities | Asian markets were trading in the green with Japan's Nikkei rising 2.6 percent, Shanghai index up 0.6 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surging 1.8 percent at 7:57 am.



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on the Singapore Exchange indicated a positive start for the Indian market. Both SGX futures and SGX Nifty, which hints at how India's broader Nifty would perform were up 1.1 percent at 7:58 am. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | The Sensex nosedived over 1,150 points while the Nifty crashed below the 16,000-level on Thursday, extending their losing streak to the fifth straight session. BSE Sensex tumbled 1,158.08 points or 2.14 percent to finish at an over two-month low of 52,930.31. The broader NSE Nifty tanked 359.10 points or 2.22 percent to 15,808.



5 / 10 Rupee | The rupee plunged by 25 paise to close at its lifetime low of 77.50 against the US currency on Thursday as the dollar touched a fresh two-decade high in global markets.



6 / 10 Gold | Gold prices were held near a three-month low as the strongest dollar in two decades continued to sap demand for greenback-priced bullion, setting up what could be the metal's fourth consecutive weekly fall. Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,820.54 per ounce, as of 6:24 am. (Image: Shutterstock)



7 / 10 Crude Oil | Oil prices firmed in early trade but were headed for their first weekly loss in three weeks as worries about inflation and China's COVID lockdowns slowing global growth outweighed concerns about dwindling fuel supply from Russia. Brent crude futures were up 1.49 percent at $109.05 a barrel at 7:43 am.



8 / 10 Cryptocurrency | The cryptocurrency market too was trading in mixed. While the world's biggest crypto Bitcoin was up 0.7 percent to $29,659.01 at 7:54 am, Ethereum was trading at $2,037.72 having lost 4.19 percent in last 24 hours. (Image courtesy: Shutterstock)



9 / 10 Russia-Ukraine war | Moscow warned Finland it would face consequences as it seeks to apply for NATO membership "without delay" and Ukraine said it had damaged a Russian navy logistics ship in the Black Sea, where there has been renewed fighting in recent days. (Image: Reuters)