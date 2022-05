1 / 10 Wall Street | The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.12 percent, the S&P 500 lost 3.56 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.99 percent.



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.18 percent lower, the Shanghai index was down 1.44 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 2.48 percent at 7:34 am.



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on the Singapore Stock Exchange hinted at a negative start for the Indian markets. SGX Nifty, which is indicative of how India's broader Nifty index would perform, was down 1.6 percent and Nifty futures declined 1.5 percent at 7:36 am. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Sensex lost momentum towards the fag-end on Thursday to close just 33.20 points or 0.06 percent higher at 55,702.23, snapping its three-session losing streak. The NSE Nifty inched up 5.05 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 16,682.65.



5 / 10 Rupee | The rupee appreciated by 5 paise to close at 76.35 against the US dollar on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve hiked rates by 50 basis points.



6 / 10 Crude oil | Brent futures fell 37 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $110.53 a barrel by 5:45 am, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 33 cents, to $107.93 a barrel. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 10 Gold | Gold prices edged lower with Gold Comex down 0.34 percent to $1,869.50 an ounce at 7:40 am.(Image: Reuters)



8 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Crypto markets too were trading in the red with Bitcoin down more than 8 percent to $36,489.12 while Ethereum was trading 6.9 percent lower at $2,747.79. (Image: Shutterstock)



9 / 10 Earnings | Reliance Industries, Tata Power, Federal Bank, Canara Bank, and Bajaj Consumer Care among others will report their quarterly earnings for the January to March 2022 period. (Image: Reuters)