1 / 10 Wall Street | The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.5 percent, the S&P 500 lost 4 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.7 percent. The declines for the S&P 500 and Dow marked their biggest one-day percentage declines since June 11, 2020.



2 / 10 Asian equities | All Asian shares were in the negative territory in morning trade. Japan's Nikkei was trading 2.6 percent lower, the Shanghai index was down 0.9 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 3.03 percent at 7:38 am. (Image credit: AP)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Nifty futures and SGX Nifty, which is an early indicator of how India's broader Nifty would perform, were both down 2.02 percent at 8 am. (Image credit: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Sensex closed 109.94 points down or 0.20 percent lower at 54,208.53 on Wednesday and the broader Nifty closed 19 points down or 0.12 percent lower at 16,240.30. (Image credit: Reuters)



5 / 10 Rupee | The rupee declined by 17 paise to close at its fresh lifetime low of 77.61 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and concerns over aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve to tame inflation.



6 / 10 Crude Oil | Oil rose to touch $110 a barrel in morning trade. At 8am, Brent crude was trading 0.8 percent higher at $110.11 a barrel.



7 / 10 Gold | Gold prices were flat on Thursday, as an elevated dollar weighed on greenback-priced bullion and countered support from lower Treasury yields, with the metal's outlook already dulled by an aggressive Federal Reserve stance on inflation. Spot gold held its ground at $1,816.63 per ounce at 6:17 am. (Image credit: Reuters)



8 / 10 Cryptocurrency | The cryptocurrency market was also in the red with Bitcoin down 4.6 percent to $28,758 and Ethereum was trading at $1910.05, down 6.7 percent in 24 hours, at 7:37 am.



9 / 10 Earnings | Ashok Leyland, Bosch, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Gland Pharma, and Godrej Consumer Products among others are due to report their quarterly financial results today.