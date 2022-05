1 / 10 Wall Street | US stocks extended Friday's bruising sell-off to the overnight session Monday as investors rushed to protect themselves against the prospect of a weakening economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.99 percent, the S&P 500 lost 3.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.2 percent. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian equities | Asian shares tumbled to their lowest in nearly two years in morning trade as investors sold riskier assets on worries about higher interest rates and their impact on economic growth. The Nikkei lost 2 percent, Australian shares shed 2. 2 percent and Korean stocks lost 1.8 percent. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on the Singapore Stock Exchange hinted at a negative start for India’s broader index Nifty50. SGX Nifty and Nifty futures were both down 0.13 percent at 7:32 am. (Image; Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Sensex shed 364.91 points or 0.67 percent to close at 54,470.67 and the NSE Nifty50 tumbled 109.40 points or 0.67 percent to end at 16,301.85.



5 / 10 Rupee | The rupee on Monday slumped by 54 paise to close at a record low of 77.44 against the US dollar, pressured by the strength of the American currency overseas and unabated foreign fund outflows.



6 / 10 Gold | Gold prices firmed on Tuesday as a decline in US Treasury yields offset pressure on greenback-priced bullion from sustained strength in the dollar. Spot gold was up about 0.1 percent at $1,854.91 per ounce, as of 6:25 am. US gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,854.10. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 10 Oil | Oil prices edged lower in early Asian trade on Tuesday, adding to a 6 percent slump in the previous session, as coronavirus lockdowns in top oil importer China and potential economic ructions in Europe fed worries about the demand outlook. Brent crude oil fell 1.5 percent to $101.5 at 7:48 am.



8 / 10 Cryptocurrency | The cryptocurrency market continued to slide with Bitcoin down more than 11 percent in the past 24 hours to $30,785.14 while Ethereum was trading 0.9 percent lower at $2,308.79 at 7:43 am. (Image: Shutterstock)



9 / 10 Russia-Ukraine war | Russian forces on Monday used tanks and artillery in "storming operations" at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol where the city's last defenders are holed up, Ukraine's defence ministry said. (Reuters)