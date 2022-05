1 / 10 Wall Street | While the Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.08 percent higher, S&P 500 slipped 0.3 percent and the tech heavy Nasdaq index was down 1.2 percent at close. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian equities | Except Shanghai index which was down 0.1 percent, other Asian shares were in the green. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.5 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.9 percent and Australia's ASX 200 was trading 0.4 percent higher.



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on the Singapore Stock Exchange indicated a positive start for the Indian market. SGX Nifty, which indicates how India's broader Nifty would perform, was up 0.06 percent and Nifty futures were up 0.05 percent at 7:52 am. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Sreet | Sensex closed 180.22 points up or 0.34 percent higher at 52,973.84 and the broader Nifty closed 60.10 points up or 0.38 percent higher at 15,842.30 on Monday.



5 / 10 Rupee | The rupee pared its initial gains and settled 5 paise lower at its fresh lifetime low of 77.55 against the US dollar on Friday.



6 / 10 LIC IPO | Life Insurance Corporation of India is set to make its stock market debut today, nearly two weeks after its initial public offer (IPO) launch. The Street has kept its fingers crossed ahead of the listing as the grey market trends indicate a dull mood. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 10 Oil | Brent crude was trading 0.23 percent higher in morning trade. The price of a barrel was $114.50 at 7:54 am. Meanwhile, in India, sources have indicated fuel prices are set to rise further as retailers lose up to Rs 30 a litre. (Image: Shutterstock)



8 / 10 Gold | Spot gold held its ground at $1,825.66 per ounce, as of 6:16 am. US gold futures gained 0.6 percent to $1,825.00. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Crypto market was trading lower with Bitcoin down 0.9 percent at $30,004 while Ethereum was trading at $2,038, having slipped 2.3 percent in the last 24 hours. (Image: Shutterstock)