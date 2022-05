1 / 10 Wall Street | The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 percent, the S&P 500 was up 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped ended 0.9 percent higher on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian equities | On Wednesday morning, Japan's Nikkei edged 0.04 percent higher, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.1 percent while the Shanghai index was in the green, up 0.6 percent at 7:29 am.



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on the Singapore Stock Exchange indicated a negative start for the Indian market on Wednesday. SGX Nifty, which is an early indicator for India's broader Nifty, was trading 0.2 percent lower and Nifty futures were down 0.3 percent at 7:45 am. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Marking the third straight session of decline, Sensex settled 105.82 points or 0.19 percent lower at 54,364.85 and the NSE Nifty declined 61.80 points or 0.38 percent to end at 16,240.05 on Tuesday.



5 / 10 Rupee | The rupee appreciated 10 paise to end at 77.34 against the US dollar on Tuesday, supported by a rebound in regional currencies and fall in crude oil prices.



6 / 10 Oil | Oil edged lower in early Asian trade on Wednesday, sustaining the previous session's weakness that was caused by risks to demand from an economic recession and on uncertainty about an embargo on Russian oil by the European Union. Brent crude was up 1.1 percent at $100.90 a barrel by 7:42 am.



7 / 10 Gold | Gold was down 0.2 percent to $1,835.70 in morning trade.



8 / 10 Cryptocurrency | World's largest crypto Bitcoin was up 0.3 percent in the last 24 hours to $30,796 and Ethereum was trading at $2,334, up 3.5 percent at 7:43 am.



9 / 10 Russia-Ukraine war | Ukraine on Tuesday said that its forces had recaptured villages from Russian troops north and northeast of the city of Kharkiv, pressing a counter-offensive that could signal a shift in the war's momentum and jeopardise Russia's main advance.