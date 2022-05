1 / 10 Wall Street | The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6 percent, S&P 500 index edged 1.9 percent higher whereas the tech-heavy Nasdaq index closed 2.68 percent higher.



2 / 10 Asian equities | Japan's Nikkei was up 0.85 percent, the Shanghai index rose 0.5 percent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was trading 2.93 percent higher at 7:48 am.



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | On the Singapore stock exchange, Nifty futures were up 0.45 percent and SGX Nifty, an indicator of how India's broader Nifty would perform, was trading 0.47 percent higher at 7:50 am. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Snapping its three-session losing streak, the 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 503.27 points or 0.94 percent to settle at 54,252.53 on Thursday. NSE Nifty gained 144.35 points or 0.90 percent to end at 16,170.15.



5 / 10 Rupee | The rupee declined 2 paise to close at 77.57 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, as firm crude prices and relentless foreign capital outflows dented investor sentiment.



6 / 10 Gold | Gold was little changed on Friday, but the metal was on track for a second weekly gain following a retreat in the US dollar from 20-year highs. Spot gold held its ground at $1,848.59 per ounce, as of 6:32 am. (Image: Shutterstock)



7 / 10 Oil | Oil prices eased slightly in early Asian trade on Friday, after surging to a two-month high in the previous session as investors focused on signs of tight global supply. Brent crude was at $117.96 a barrel at 7:32 am.



8 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Crypto market was in the red on Friday with Bitcoin at $28,831.67, having given up 2.87 percent in the last 24 hours, and Ethereum was trading 11.58 percent lower at $1,733.31 at 7:46 am.



9 / 10 Earnings | Godrej Industries Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, Ruchi Soya, GAIL, JSW Steel, and Lemon Tree Hotels among others will report their quarterly earnings during the day.