1 / 10 Wall Street | Markets on Wall Street were closed on Monday for a holiday. Stocks rose on Wall Street Friday and closed higher for the week, breaking a seven-week losing streak, the longest such stretch since 2001. The S&P 500 rose 2.5 percent, the Nasdaq composite was up 3.3 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.8 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities | Japan's Nikkei was marginally down 0.01 percent, the Shanghai index slipped 0.07 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index declined 0.2 percent at 7:39 am.



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on the Singapore Stock Exchange indicated a start in the red for the Indian market. Nifty futures and SGX Nifty, an indicator of how India's broader Nifty index would perform, were down 0.31 percent at 7:40 am.



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Sensex and Nifty surged by nearly 2 percent on Monday, extending their winning run to a third straight day. BSE Sensex rallied 1,041.08 points or 1.90 percent to settle at a four-week high of 55,925.74 and the broader NSE Nifty jumped 308.95 points or 1.89 percent to settle at nearly four-week high of 16,661.40.



5 / 10 Rupee | The rupee rose further by 4 paise to close at 77.54 against the US dollar on Monday, supported by positive domestic equities and a weak American currency overseas.



6 / 10 Crude Oil | Oil prices rose in early Asian trade after European Union leaders said they had agreed to cut 90 percent of oil imports from Russia by the end of this year. Brent crude futures for July, which will expire on Tuesday, gained 63 cents to $122.30 a barrel at 5:42 am.



7 / 10 Gold | Gold prices dropped as a higher dollar and rising US Treasury yields weighed on demand for greenback-priced bullion. Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,847.50 per ounce, as of 6:27 am. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 10 Cryptocurrency | The crypto market was trading in green today with Bitcoin up more than 8.4 percent in the last 24 hours to $31,530.69 and Ethereum was trading 11 percent higher at $1,982.28 at 7:36 am. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 GDP | April core industry data for FY22 and gross domestic product (GDP) data for January to March 2022 will be released later in the day.