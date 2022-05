1 / 10 Wall Street | The Dow Jones Industrial Average index was up 0.60 percent, S&P 500 index ended 0.95 percent higher and the tech heavy Nasdaq index rose 1.51 percent. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.04 percent lower, the Shanghai index was down 0.82 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gave up 1.22 percent at 7:46 am.



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Nifty futures as well as SGX Nifty, an indicator of how India's broader index Nifty would perform, were up 0.42 percent at 7:48 am. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Sensex closed 303.35 points down or 0.56 percent lower at 53,749.26, and the Nifty settled 99.40 points down or 0.62 percent lower at 16,025.80 on Wednesday.



5 / 10 Rupee | The rupee recovered 2 paise to settle at 77.55 against the US currency in a restricted trade on Wednesday as interventions by banks supported the local unit while a stronger dollar in overseas markets restricted the gains.



6 / 10 Gold | Gold COMEX was trading 0.1 percent higher at $1,848.30 an ounce an 7:43 am. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 10 Crude Oil | Brent crude oil edged 0.06 percent lower to $113.96 a barrel at 7:42 am.



8 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Crypto market were mixed with Bitcoin gaining 1.19 percent to $29,676.26 in last 24 hours while Ethereum was down 0.7 percent to $1,945.5 at 7:44 am. (Image: Shutterstock)



9 / 10 Earnings | Colgate Palmolive, Berger Paints India, AstraZeneca Pharma, Bharat Rasayan, Hindalco Industries, and Muthoot Finance are expected to report quarterly results today.