1 / 10 Wall Street | The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.02 percent, the S&P 500 lost 1.65 percent to reach its lowest level since March 25, 2021, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped or 3.18 percent. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.9 percent lower, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.5 percent, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.8 percent while the Shanghai index rose 0.3 percent at 8:05 am.



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on the Singapore Stock Exchange suggest a negative start for the Indian markets. Both Nifty futures and SGX Nifty, which is an early indicator of how India's broader index Nifty would perform, were down 1.4 percent at 8:12 am. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Despite a firm start, BSE Sensex failed to carry forward the momentum and ended at 54,088.39, lower by 276.46 points or 0.51 percent on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty slipped 72.95 points or 0.45 percent to settle at 16,167.10.



5 / 10 Rupee | The rupee rose by 9 paise to settle at 77.25 against the US currency in a range-bound trade on Wednesday as the dollar retreated from its 20-year high levels and bond yields eased to below the 3 percent mark.



6 / 10 Gold | Gold gained as the dollar and Treasury yields slipped after US consumer price data suggested inflation might have peaked in April, allaying some concerns of more aggressive Fed rate hikes. Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,855.11 per ounce, as of 6:33 am. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 10 Crude Oil | After rising more than 5 percent overnight, oil prices were down 0.7 percent after flows of Russian gas to Europe fell and Russia sanctioned some European gas companies, adding to uncertainty in world energy markets. Brent crude was trading at $106.70 per barrel at 8:07 am.



8 / 10 Cryptocurrency | The cryptocurrency markets too were in the red with Bitcoin taking more than 8 percent in last 24 hours to $28,947.05 and Ethereum was down 12.4 percent to $2,060 at 8:09 am. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Russia-Ukraine war | Ukraine has proposed to Russia that badly injured defenders in the Azovstal plant in the port of Mariupol be swapped for Russian prisoners of war, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Wednesday.