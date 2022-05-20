

Wall Street | The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.75 percent, the S&P 500 lost 0.58 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.26 percent.



Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading 1.17 percent higher, the Shanghai index rose 0.93 percent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 1.98 percent at 7:50 am.



SGX Nifty | Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange and SGX Nifty, which indicates how the Indian market's Nifty would perform, were up more than 200 points or 1.4 percent at 7:52 am.



Dalal Street | Posting its biggest drop in over two months, Sensex dived 1,416.30 points or 2.61 percent to settle at 52,792.23 on Thursday. The broader NSE Nifty tanked 430.90 points or 2.65 percent to 15,809.40.



Rupee | The rupee closed at a new all-time low of 77.73 against the dollar, the fifth record weak close in the last ten trading sessions, even as the dollar took a breather after heavy gains.



Crude Oil | Oil prices were little changed on Friday as worries about weaker economic growth offset expectations that crude demand could rebound in China as Shanghai lifts some coronavirus lockdowns. Brent crude was at $ 111.83 a barrel, down 0.19 percent, at 7:39 am.



Gold | Gold prices on Friday hovered near a one-week high scaled in the previous session, and were set for their first weekly gain since mid-April, as the U.S. dollar receded from two-decade highs, reviving demand for safe-haven bullion. Spot gold was flat at $1,841.37 per ounce, as of 6:34 am.



Cryptocurrency | Cryptocurrency markets were in the green with Bitcoin up 3.6 percent in the last 24 hours to $30,305.05 and Ethereum was trading 2.39 percent higher at $2,024.22 at 7:41 am.



Earnings | Paytm, IDFC, Indian Bulls Housing Finance, NTPC, MaymyIndia, Indigo Paints, Supriya, and Paras Defence and Space Technologies are due to report their quarterly earnings today.